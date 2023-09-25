Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at National Bank Financial

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Free Report) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CADNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Cascades from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Cascades alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cascades

Cascades Stock Down 0.8 %

Cascades Company Profile

CADNF opened at $9.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.74. Cascades has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $9.71.

(Get Free Report)

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.