Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Bought by Hixon Zuercher LLC

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,287,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,637,000 after buying an additional 68,495 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CASY. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $294.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.11.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 0.4 %

CASY traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $276.78. 13,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.08. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.22 and a twelve month high of $284.18.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.93%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

