Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 470.8% in the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.4 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $273.06 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.20. The company has a market capitalization of $139.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 55.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Articles

