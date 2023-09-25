CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

CCCS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of -83.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $12.65.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $211.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.52 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.32% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. On average, analysts forecast that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the first quarter worth about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

