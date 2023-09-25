Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 167.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,699 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 30,462 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,371 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after acquiring an additional 57,689,209 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after acquiring an additional 863,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE F traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.52. The stock had a trading volume of 5,855,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,565,902. The company has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. Ford Motor’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

