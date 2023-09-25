Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,527,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

QQQM traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,492. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $104.62 and a 52-week high of $159.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.2448 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.