Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 112 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $176.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,589,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,293,367. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.