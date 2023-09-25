Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 8,141 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 184,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,141 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG stock remained flat at $50.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 542,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,368,403. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

