Chain Hits One Day Volume of $2.14 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Chain has a market cap of $19.70 million and approximately $2.14 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Chain has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Chain was first traded on October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 48,467,149,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,883,540,641 tokens. The official message board for Chain is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyxcoin (XCN) is the native cryptocurrency of the Onyx Protocol and ecosystem, used for voting on protocol updates and community initiatives. Onyxcoin, previously Chain, is a web3 blockchain platform that enables organizations to create robust financial services. It allows for scalable and easy-to-use smart contracts, facilitating cooperation and information sharing between networks. XCN is used for voting on protocol improvements and community programs in the Onyxcoin DAO. Onyxcoin was founded by Adam Ludwin.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

