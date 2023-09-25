Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VELA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $15,947,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Argus increased their price objective on Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $597.52.

Adobe stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.59. 748,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,201,644. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $532.01 and its 200-day moving average is $450.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

