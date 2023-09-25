Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,847. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 50,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total transaction of $4,428,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock valued at $117,480,732. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on APH

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.37. The company had a trading volume of 762,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,127. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.38. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $90.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.36%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.