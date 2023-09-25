Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 128,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.27. 3,213,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,187,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $151.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFC. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

