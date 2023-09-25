Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 627.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after buying an additional 3,050,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Mills by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

Shares of GIS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,786. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.98. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.08 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

