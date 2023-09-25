Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

VEU stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.39. 987,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,491. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

