Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $28.61 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $28,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 459,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,030. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.47. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

