Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48,900.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 445.2% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.30. 8,349,840 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $95.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

