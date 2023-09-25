Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 294,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,782,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,006,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $214.00. 1,844,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,626. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

