Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $13,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on ABC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.19, for a total value of $1,954,808.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,030,875.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,341,856 shares of company stock valued at $253,978,545 over the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.98. The company had a trading volume of 806,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,623. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $194.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.43. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $66.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

