Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 130 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $361,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.27. 220,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 623,961. The company has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

