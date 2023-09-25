Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 50 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,433 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.96.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of COST stock traded down $1.47 on Monday, reaching $557.12. 361,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,595. The stock has a market cap of $246.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $553.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $522.63. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.