Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 630 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,157,396. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $637,635.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 213,794 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,652.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock valued at $14,301,522. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

