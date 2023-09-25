Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 698 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,193 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $16,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of American Express by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $152.45. The company had a trading volume of 698,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $182.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.