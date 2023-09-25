Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Price Up 2.7%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 236,541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,001,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.
CHS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $9.25 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $545.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 102,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 57,147 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Chico’s FAS by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 105,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.
