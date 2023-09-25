China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Stock Down 6.2 %
Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.25. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.05.
China Natural Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than China Natural Resources
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- How to Invest in Esports
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.