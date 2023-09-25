Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Connective Portfolio Management LLC

Connective Portfolio Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up 2.7% of Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connective Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 27 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total value of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CMG shares. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,885.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,875.58 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,344.05 and a 12-month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a market cap of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,936.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,924.47.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.30 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

