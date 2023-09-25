Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.82.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $94.04. 151,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,330. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $12,756,576.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,348 shares of company stock worth $24,793,650 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.