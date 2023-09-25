CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 182,309 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 182,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000.

VGK traded down $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.25. 832,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,222. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

