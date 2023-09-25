CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires Shares of 80,985 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 80,985 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,156,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 12,520.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hexcel during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.13.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.97. 102,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,853. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.56 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $454.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Gail E. Lehman sold 1,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $110,205.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,981.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Further Reading

