CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Chipotle Mexican Grill makes up approximately 0.3% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $19,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.4% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 1,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,230.00 to $2,280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,400.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,153.78.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.8 %

CMG traded down $15.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,859.76. 69,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,936.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,924.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.25 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 45.85%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,949.84, for a total transaction of $2,072,679.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522,914.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total transaction of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

