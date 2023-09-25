CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $13,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.5 %

MPC traded up $0.81 on Monday, hitting $154.27. The company had a trading volume of 784,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,240. The company has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $89.40 and a 12-month high of $159.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 22.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Marathon Petroleum news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $1,193,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,633 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,691.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total transaction of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

