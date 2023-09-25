CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 289,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $12,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.02.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $41.29. 3,453,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,188,709. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 35.00%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

