CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet raised Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adobe from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.83. 780,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,016. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $570.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $532.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $450.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

