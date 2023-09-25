CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.07 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Newmont by 1,462.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus lowered their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. 3,031,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.64.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $219,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,177.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,929. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

