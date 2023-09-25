CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Has $7.14 Million Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CARR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 29.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 40.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 23.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 22.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 10.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 786,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,078,000 after acquiring an additional 75,622 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $53.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,068,102. The company has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.75.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 9.87%. Carrier Global’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Argus boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.53.

In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total value of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

