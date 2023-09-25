CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $5.38 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 77,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,891,000 after buying an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 11,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $803,944.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,914.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EIX traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $67.52. 505,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,693. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day moving average of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. Edison International’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.09.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

