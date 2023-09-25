CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,998 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,734 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.17. 1,621,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,289. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.43 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.12.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

