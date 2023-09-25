CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,421,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned 0.07% of Iron Mountain as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after purchasing an additional 261,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,015,000 after purchasing an additional 837,623 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,584,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,550,000 after purchasing an additional 436,842 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth about $224,698,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,219,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.71. The stock had a trading volume of 226,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,925. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $64.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

IRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,552.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,254 shares of company stock valued at $4,891,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

