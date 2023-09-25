CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,135,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.14. The company had a trading volume of 85,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,633. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $264.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $256.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

