CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 303 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $9,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at $565,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.14.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 267,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,497,709. The company has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $180.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.80%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

