CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,725 shares in the company, valued at $2,563,189.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,599 shares of company stock valued at $10,542,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 2,643,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,506,859. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $45.00 and a 1 year high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $61.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

