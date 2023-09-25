CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Reduces Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $13,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $652,310.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

NYSE:LW traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $94.49. 373,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,396,698. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 84.65% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

