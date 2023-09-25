CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 10,808 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,352,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,808 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 147,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,892,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,222,390. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 43.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.59 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NYCB shares. Bank of America raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

