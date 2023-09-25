CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 637 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO traded up $1.81 on Monday, hitting $147.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,053. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.91. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $97.73 and a 52 week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $11.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VLO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

