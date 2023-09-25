CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 705 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 818,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Sysco by 4.8% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $856,000. Wendell David Associates Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 67,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $343,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Shares of Sysco stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,817. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.03 and a 12 month high of $87.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $73.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

