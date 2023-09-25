CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp Takes Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 384,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,213 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Amcor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 22,888 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Amcor by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 202,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Amcor by 58.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 45,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,072 shares in the company, valued at $423,676.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,160,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,731. Amcor plc has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 69.01%.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

