Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Stock Holdings Cut by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter worth $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Citigroup Stock Performance

C stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.88. 2,268,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,266,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.57. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $19.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

See Also

