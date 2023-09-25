Citigroup Trims Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Target Price to $15.75

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Citigroup from $19.00 to $15.75 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on IVZ. StockNews.com cut shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.13.

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,579,366. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Invesco Realty, Inc. acquired 2,800,000 shares of Invesco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $70,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 853,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,335,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Invesco by 18.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,361,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,881,000 after purchasing an additional 216,229 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,282,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 199.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 214,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

