City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. City makes up approximately 2.5% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of City worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in City by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,304 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in City in the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in City by 71.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. acquired a new stake in City in the 1st quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in City by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 561,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,009,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the period. 70.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

City Price Performance

CHCO stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.93. City Holding has a 12-month low of $82.53 and a 12-month high of $103.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.26. City had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $76.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCO. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of City from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

City Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

