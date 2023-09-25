Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

CLFD has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities lowered Clearfield from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northcoast Research restated a market perform rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Clearfield from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearfield has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.43.

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Clearfield has a 1 year low of $29.58 and a 1 year high of $134.90. The firm has a market cap of $472.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.22.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $61.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.82 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clearfield will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 19.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,872 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,753,000 after buying an additional 11,956 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 32.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clearfield by 53.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

