Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.00

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00, with a volume of 2130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 2.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $89.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.59 million. Clearwater Analytics had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $957,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,450 shares in the company, valued at $659,373. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 168,309 shares of company stock worth $3,108,125. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter worth $49,000. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

